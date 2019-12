~Christmas Eve~

Today we had a excellent day and night. All of our family and my friend Vicki and Pete celebrated with us. I love this group of people.

We had good food and a really fun gift exchange,. A game where you can steal a gift up to 3 times. We played 3 rounds with 13 adults. All the gifts were great and I think everyone walked away with something good. I got a really beautiful salt lamp.

I hope everyone had a good day and will have a good Christmas day as well.