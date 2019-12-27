~Tragic Day~

Yesterday Auri's principle was killed by her husband. He shot her and her service dog that spent everyday at school with her. Their cat and then himself. He left messages on twitter Thanking the NRA so we could kill his family easier. He said killing the dog was the hardest. The next tweet said to have someone do a welfare check at his address and said there was a lot of blood. He did not die from his gunshot wound. No one knows why he did it.

Tonight they held a candle light vigil at the school where hundreds of people came. King 5 and komo 4 news crews showed up and filmed it which I felt was a real intrusion. That's only my opinion. I know when my son disappeared the news crew showed up but all of our friends and family wouldn't be interviewed.