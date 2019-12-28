Previous
~Smike~ by crowfan
Photo 1743

~Smike~

For Christmas Auri painted me this picture of Smike. I love it... She was so excited for me to open her gift before everyone else. The happiness on her face will never be forgotten.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
