Photo 1743
~Smike~
For Christmas Auri painted me this picture of Smike. I love it... She was so excited for me to open her gift before everyone else. The happiness on her face will never be forgotten.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th December 2019 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
