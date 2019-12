~Saving~

Today I woke up with a horrible cold....Emilie came by with my favorite coffee to make me feel better. Just having her care is all I needed. She is the kindest 16 year old I know.

I pulled out our piggy banks and we counted out the money. There is several hundred dollars. I’m going to split it 4 ways and each can decide what they want to do with it. Emilie is saving for a new iPhone.