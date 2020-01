~Keeping It Warm~

Today I went with Emilie to turn in a job application. I sat out in the parking lot. I think she was scared but she looked nice and had a nice resume so with any luck she gets a part time job.

I'm a bit worried about the hummingbirds around here. The weather may get close to 0 degrees with the highs 19.

Mike and I made a warmer for one of my feeders and I wrapped Christmas lights around this one that hangs out in the tree. In the morning I will see which one works and with luck they both will.