~My Crew~ by crowfan
Photo 1755

~My Crew~

This is the girls all sitting around. It was kind of a low key afternoon.
I went to the Dr today and I am now on antibiotics. I have a Sinus and Bladder infection. Neither one very fun.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
