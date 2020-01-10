Sign up
Photo 1755
~My Crew~
This is the girls all sitting around. It was kind of a low key afternoon.
I went to the Dr today and I am now on antibiotics. I have a Sinus and Bladder infection. Neither one very fun.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1755
photos
20
followers
13
following
480% complete
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th January 2020 5:52pm
