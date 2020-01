~Swap Meet~

This morning Mike, Paul and I woke up early and sat out by the pool. We waited until 11 am for Cathie to get up but with no luck. We even called her phone. We heard it ring but she didn't answer.

We decided to leave her a note and go to the swap meet...

We spent hours upon hours walking up and down the rows looking at stuff you really don't need.

Cathie ended up getting up at 1:15 so it was a good thing we left.

Spent another night playing Hand and foot. Once again Mike and I lost.