~Cactus~ by crowfan
Photo 1763

~Cactus~

Once again today our hosts didn't get up until 12:30. Mike and Paul went and shot golf balls while I sat and read. Very frustrating when you're here to visit and they sleep.
This evening we went to a pretty neat place. Good food and fun music.
