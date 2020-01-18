Sign up
Photo 1763
~Cactus~
Once again today our hosts didn't get up until 12:30. Mike and Paul went and shot golf balls while I sat and read. Very frustrating when you're here to visit and they sleep.
This evening we went to a pretty neat place. Good food and fun music.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
