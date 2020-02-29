Previous
~Home~ by crowfan
~Home~

You can see part of Bellingham below.
Kyla and I got up at 6:30 and went to the airport. Happy that our flight wasn’t cancelled today.
Mike picked me up and Emilie came over for a visit.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
