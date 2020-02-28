~Ghost Town~

This morning at 3:30 am I received a text message fro the airlines saying our flight was cancelled.

We spent a few hours trying to figure out why and what our next steps would be. The airlines do not put you up either. They said it was because of weather but the flight before and after us were on time. One was one a half hour difference which made us wonder.

We checked out because our place was booked, found a new place and got another day for our rental car and off to Nelson Ghost Town~

It was a fun way to kill the day. This photo is from my phone. When I upload I hope to find one better to replace it.