Previous
Next
~Ghost Town~ by crowfan
Photo 1803

~Ghost Town~

This morning at 3:30 am I received a text message fro the airlines saying our flight was cancelled.
We spent a few hours trying to figure out why and what our next steps would be. The airlines do not put you up either. They said it was because of weather but the flight before and after us were on time. One was one a half hour difference which made us wonder.
We checked out because our place was booked, found a new place and got another day for our rental car and off to Nelson Ghost Town~
It was a fun way to kill the day. This photo is from my phone. When I upload I hope to find one better to replace it.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise