Previous
Next
~Brent~ by crowfan
Photo 1808

~Brent~

Spent this morning with Emilie which has is always great.
LAyla called from from school and had forgotten her lunch and wanted to know if I could make her one. Of course I did.
Went to Barbs place today. She wasn't feeling well so I sat with her. She is now n the hospital with pneumonia.
On the way home I stopped by City Mac and bought myself a new computer. I will be giving my old one to Emilie. THey are transferring all my data from the old one to the new one. This one will have 1 TB so I should have plenty of memory.
Brent as a baby
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise