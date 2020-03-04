~Brent~

Spent this morning with Emilie which has is always great.

LAyla called from from school and had forgotten her lunch and wanted to know if I could make her one. Of course I did.

Went to Barbs place today. She wasn't feeling well so I sat with her. She is now n the hospital with pneumonia.

On the way home I stopped by City Mac and bought myself a new computer. I will be giving my old one to Emilie. THey are transferring all my data from the old one to the new one. This one will have 1 TB so I should have plenty of memory.

Brent as a baby