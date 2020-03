~Jerry~

Today is Mike's Dad's birthday. This is the 2nd birthday in heaven. Mike and I picked daffodils from our yard and took them to his grave. We also ran by the Dr. office and dropped off 2 boxes of gloves for them. All the medical places have a shortage of gloves and face masks. (we left them outside the door)

we both felt guilty leaving the house today but we were straight to cemetery and home.