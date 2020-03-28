Previous
~ Downy Woodpecker ~ by crowfan
Photo 1833

~ Downy Woodpecker ~

Today was spent cleaning the hall closet and organizing all the board games and coats.
Around 5 my niece Michelle and her husband came by and kept a 6 ft distance. They came by to tell us she was having a baby.
What Mike and Jason don't know is she told me weeks ago but made me keep it a secret.(which I did)
Michelle is very special to me. She is my sister's daughter. She is 35 and has been trying for 13 years to have a baby.
I couldn't be happier for her and Jason to become parents and then I get a new baby to spoil.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
