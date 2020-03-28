~ Downy Woodpecker ~

Today was spent cleaning the hall closet and organizing all the board games and coats.

Around 5 my niece Michelle and her husband came by and kept a 6 ft distance. They came by to tell us she was having a baby.

What Mike and Jason don't know is she told me weeks ago but made me keep it a secret.(which I did)

Michelle is very special to me. She is my sister's daughter. She is 35 and has been trying for 13 years to have a baby.

I couldn't be happier for her and Jason to become parents and then I get a new baby to spoil.