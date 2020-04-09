~Same ol Same ol~

Well nothing new to tell. Up and outside by 9:30 am and worked until 6 pm with no breaks.

I dug out a border all alone the top of the driveway. Did another tree area, trimmed and cut all the sod away from the sidewalks and moved 2 acres of lawn.

I can say with 100% I will not work tomorrow. My body really hurts tonight and I'm pretty sure I couldn't even if I wanted to.

I do have to pick up our taxes and we need to sneak up to the kids and give Lexi her birthday gifts. Layla's birth is 2 days after that.