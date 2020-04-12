Previous
~Happy 13th Layla~ by crowfan
~Happy 13th Layla~

Today we did a drive by and dropped off Layla's gifts.We filled a grocery bag full of things from home as well as a gift card to amazon.
These birthdays are not at all like the ones in the past but I'm sure they will always remember them.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
