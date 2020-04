~Social Distancing ~

Social distancing teenage style.

Emilie and her friend Izzie came over to sit in our driveway and hang out. They had blankets in the back of their cars. Izzie was drawing and Emilie was making friendship bracelets. I really admire how they are following the rules.

Today my Grandma died 52 years ago in a tragic car accident. I went to the cemetery and placed flowers on her and her brothers grave in memory of them.