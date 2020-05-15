Sign up
Photo 1881
~Old~
Today was a quiet day.... I was sore and decided not to work.
Mike and I went to our friends house Rick and Dianne's. This is Ricks truck that has been obviously parked for some time.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1882
photos
19
followers
13
following
Margo
ace
nice capture of this old truck
May 17th, 2020
