~Old~ by crowfan
Photo 1881

~Old~

Today was a quiet day.... I was sore and decided not to work.
Mike and I went to our friends house Rick and Dianne's. This is Ricks truck that has been obviously parked for some time.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
515% complete

Margo ace
nice capture of this old truck
May 17th, 2020  
