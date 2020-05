~King of his Stump~

Rainy day today....

My twin and his wife came by this morning bring me some nice herb plants for my garden. Even though it was raining we planted them.

They came back around 7 pm to get some dirt and my brother is all about herbs and tinctures so he notice a tree with pollen. Next thing you know he, Susan and I are shaking branches into paper bags collecting pollen. Always a fun time with John.