~Festival of the Flags~ by crowfan
Photo 1889

~Festival of the Flags~

Today Mike and I went out to Greenacres cemetery to see the flags (2000+) and family. The sight is heart wrenching when you think of all our veterans who fought for us.
This evening John and Sarah came over and we had a great visit.
Mary Jo Gran

