~Thank You~

Today Max tree service cut and cleared 12 trees. This three that James is up was actually a dangerous one although one of the smallest. He had limbed it then dropped the top. When he was done he yelled at ~thank you!!! I can see my Mom tonight~ or something like that.

The team consisted of 5 guys and they were a fun bunch. James was the ham of the group and often he would sign while up in the trees. He said it helps when he gets nervous. It took them 8 hours to cut and clear and chip the branches up.We were so happy with them.