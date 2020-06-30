Previous
~Uncle Ray~ by crowfan
Photo 1926

~Uncle Ray~

Today was Uncle Ray's funeral... He was a terrific guy and will be missed by many. I posted a picture of him on Dec. 4th 2019.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
