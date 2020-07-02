Sign up
Photo 1928
~Lavender~
Today we did a walk thought the college grounds and then went to Whatcom Falls park looking for some owls... No such luck. These lavenders plants made up for it though.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
1
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1928
photos
17
followers
13
following
528% complete
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd July 2020 12:44pm
PhylM-S
ace
I can only imagine how wonderful it all smelled! Beautiful shot and instant fav!
July 3rd, 2020
