Photo 1947
~Emilie's new car~
You can see the joy on her face. Her car was totaled back in March so it's been a long time not having a car to drive. I have lent her one of ours but not all of the time.
Emilie names her car Lily.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
