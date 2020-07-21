Previous
~Emilie's new car~ by crowfan
~Emilie's new car~

You can see the joy on her face. Her car was totaled back in March so it's been a long time not having a car to drive. I have lent her one of ours but not all of the time.
Emilie names her car Lily.
Mary Jo Gran

