~Slugs~ by crowfan
Photo 1948

~Slugs~

If you haven't watched or learned how slugs mate you should watch a video on You-Tube. I had no idea and found it really interesting. The Neighbor and I have been on slug patrol at night. The little buggers are hurting our plants.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

@crowfan
