~Happy 17th Birthday Emilie~ by crowfan
Photo 1964

~Happy 17th Birthday Emilie~

Today was Emilie's 17th birthday. We are having a BBQ for her birthday tomorrow.
My brother Boyd arrived for the weekend so John came over and we have had a great time reminiscing.
7th August 2020

