Photo 1964
~Happy 17th Birthday Emilie~
Today was Emilie's 17th birthday. We are having a BBQ for her birthday tomorrow.
My brother Boyd arrived for the weekend so John came over and we have had a great time reminiscing.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th August 2020 10:33am
