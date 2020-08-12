Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1969
~Sewing~
Emilie came over to finish the fence. While she was painting her friends came over and set up their swing machine and made a pretty cool sweatshirt. The top is a sweat shirt and the bottom is a flannel shirt.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1969
photos
17
followers
13
following
539% complete
View this month »
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2020 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close