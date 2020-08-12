Previous
~Sewing~ by crowfan
Emilie came over to finish the fence. While she was painting her friends came over and set up their swing machine and made a pretty cool sweatshirt. The top is a sweat shirt and the bottom is a flannel shirt.
12th August 2020

