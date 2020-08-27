Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1984
~Make a Wish~
I took this today at Lori's with her red car behind it.
Mike and I went to her house so we could set up security cameras for her.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
1
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1984
photos
17
followers
13
following
543% complete
View this month »
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th August 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
Yes please! I wish for 3 wishes please! Nice detail and great use of background! ;-)
August 28th, 2020
