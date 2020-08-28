Previous
~Bath Time~ by crowfan
Photo 1985

~Bath Time~

Today Button and Peanut came up to the house to get a hose bath.
Mike (Mikeusa2020 )in blue, Mark (Mark2013) dark blue and Lisa (KeepLifeSimple) washing her ponies.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
