~Day with Mary~

My niece Mary came over today and we went for a hike. bWe went to Larabree state park and hike up and down trails and along the beach.

Next stop was Woodstock Farm also along the Bay. Beautiful property that was owned by Bill gates at one time. no one lives in all the huge homes there, There were apple and pear orchard. We had fun picking them, Mary did some pear skiing down the hill and I fell out of the pear tree. Lots to fun with no injuries. xtra picture is Mary taking a break.