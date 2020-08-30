Sign up
Photo 1987
~Sunday~
Today Mike, Barb and I painted part of the shop but stopped after a hour and a half because it was way to hot. Mike and I took a drive and by the time we got home the sun was gone. We finished out painting in the rain. Weird weather today.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1987
