Previous
Next
~Sunday~ by crowfan
Photo 1987

~Sunday~

Today Mike, Barb and I painted part of the shop but stopped after a hour and a half because it was way to hot. Mike and I took a drive and by the time we got home the sun was gone. We finished out painting in the rain. Weird weather today.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise