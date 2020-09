~Layla~

Today Layla came over and on her bucket list was to get na ride to school on a motorcycle.

Today Mike took her for a long ride around Lake Samish. She loved it.

Maybe when school starts again she can get her ride there.

I had to go to the nephrologists today. Nice Dr. spent an hour with me and I had 8 tubes of blood drawn to see what has caused my blood results to have come back as they did.