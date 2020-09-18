Sign up
Photo 2006
~Michelle~
This is my beautiful niece Michelle, She is due to have her baby boy 10/27/20.
Today we experimented taking pictures in the rain room and celebrated her birthday as well.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Views
2
2
365
NIKON D500
18th September 2020 11:45am
