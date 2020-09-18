Previous
~Michelle~ by crowfan
~Michelle~

This is my beautiful niece Michelle, She is due to have her baby boy 10/27/20.
Today we experimented taking pictures in the rain room and celebrated her birthday as well.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
