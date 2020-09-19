Previous
~Waiting~ by crowfan
Photo 2007

~Waiting~

Saw this guy down at the ferry terminal. He stood there waiting and watching as I stood back waiting and watching him.
When I saw him my first thought was I wanted to take his picture.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
