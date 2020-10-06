~Northern State~

Today Vicki Barb and I went back to Northern State Hospital where Vicki and I had walked last Thursday. Last week when we were done I noticed that I was missing an earring that Barb hd given me several years ago at Christmas. I put a note up on the board hoping someone would call me if the found it. Keep in mind it is hundreds of acres and we walked a lot.

I couldn't stop thinking about it so we went back 5 days later with a metal detector. After 10 minutes Vicki looked down in this gavel area around a picnic table and there it was. I couldn't be happier.

These picture are taken from the broken windows at the sanitarium. The grave stone you will see that when they buried them they only used a number and initial. This is a horribly ad place. If you want you can look up Northern State Sanitarium in Sedro Wolley wa.