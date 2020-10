~Sugar Skulls~

The tradition of sugar skulls is for families to decorate their loved ones' ofrendas with both large and small handmade sugar skulls. Children who have died, represented by small sugar skulls, are celebrated on November 1. The larger sugar skulls represent the adults, whose celebration takes place on November 2.

I have several sugar skull s, I'm not Mexican but I do love the tradition of celebrating our loved ones who have died.