~Mushrooms~

This morning my Mother in Law Barb picked me up nd e met up with another group and went on a 3 mike hike. And I mean hike. It was up and down rocks, ruts, stumps and trails. We had no clue it was going to be as hard as it was. We were determined not to let them know how hard it was as we were hiking with a 96 year old who did so well. She did fall once but no injuries.
This afternoon went back to the Doc. Still no answers for my kidney functions. A couple lab tests were positive so I will need to see the nephrologist again.
Also got my flu shot today.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
sheri
Superb detail.
October 9th, 2020  
