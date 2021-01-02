Sign up
Photo 2112
~Wet and Dreary Day~
Mike and I spent most of the day watching Yellowstone. This picture was taken off the deck so myself and camera stayed dry..
Today Marks the 14th year that my Dad passed away. He was a great Dad and really missed.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd January 2021 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
