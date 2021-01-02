Previous
~Wet and Dreary Day~ by crowfan
Photo 2112

~Wet and Dreary Day~

Mike and I spent most of the day watching Yellowstone. This picture was taken off the deck so myself and camera stayed dry..
Today Marks the 14th year that my Dad passed away. He was a great Dad and really missed.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
