~Back Alley~

I grew up in Bellingham when it was a small town of 30 thousand people. I think it's close to 150 thousand. What is so sad it how awful our town is looking. The homeless are allowed to set up shop in the doorways to business and have tons of trash all over. This is a shot of one of the cleaner alleys. Maybe with in the next few weeks I'll share some of the pictures of where they are setting up shop.