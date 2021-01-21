Sign up
Photo 2131
~Another Jordon~
Today got a visit for Carolyn... We exchanged Christmas gifts and had lunch here. Because of Covid it's been a long time since our last visit.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2131
5
1
365
NIKON D500
20th January 2021 12:47pm
Margo
ace
Looks like a doll!!
January 22nd, 2021
