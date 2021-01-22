~Protest~

Today was a disaster at the 210 homeless camp. I have posted pictures of the tents and garbage that is in front of our city hall and library. The city had told them that they needed to move 25 feet away from the buildings for fire safety. The answer to this request was blocking the roads, tearing down the flag and stomping on it, spay painting the city hall ( I didn't post the foul words that were written) Some of our reporters were spay painted, threatened and some of their equipment stolen.

Mike and I went down there today and talked to some of the people. They definitely have a a different idea of how to fix the homeless problem. They actually think what they are doing is okay.

This whole thing gets my BP up. I feel for the homeless but I think this whole thing has turned out harmful to them and us.