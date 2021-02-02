~Love ~

Today I had to see the Orthopedic Dr to have a Cyst removed from my foot. I was anxious to get it done but once we talked he said not yet...

He now wants a MRI because the nerve and artery run along it plus he didn't like something he saw. If the MRI looks unusual I need to go to the University of Washington. If it looks good he will do the surgery. He said it would be a 1 hour procedure and I would have an incision approx 4 inches.

Here I thought it would be a in and our office visit.

As a side not he noted severe arthritis in my 3rd toe and signs of past gout. I know exactly when that happened... My toe was so painful for a few months and red and swollen. It finally went away and I never gave it another though. He had told me when he did the cyst surgery I could also have my toe fused together and he could put a screw in it.

