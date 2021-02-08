Sign up
~Take Off~
Today Layla came over.
Mike Layla and I went to Mallards ice cream shop for a root beer ice cream cones after we visited these guys....
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
3
365
NIKON D500
8th February 2021 3:10pm
