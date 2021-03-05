Previous
~Mr.& Mrs. Pintail~ by crowfan
Photo 2174

~Mr.& Mrs. Pintail~

Today Mike and I drove south to see if we could see some birds. The owls were t far away but I did get to see the Pintail couple. While down in the area Mike was able to find something he needed for his boat so we each had a good day.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
