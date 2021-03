~Herons~

Today John came over and I helped him clean his car so her can sell it.

Still raining and cold.

This afternoon Mike and I took a drive to the Southside to check on the Herons nesting. Mike says he say 15 and I say 20.. I'll go back again soon to try to get some better pictures.

We still have dryers downstairs day 7 trying to dry out the walls.

Spent a few hours organizing photos in these really cool storage containers made for photos.