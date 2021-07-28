Sign up
Photo 2319
~Silhouette
Today I did a bit of gardening but once again I didn't last long because of the heat.
Tonight Vicki and I took a walk all through Whatcom Falls Park. It's a beautiful place with lots of things to photograph.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2319
photos
20
followers
14
following
635% complete
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th July 2021 3:58pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
