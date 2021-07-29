Previous
~Hydrangea~ by crowfan
Photo 2320

~Hydrangea~

Today I went shopping for bathroom accessories now that the downstairs is complete.
This evening Mike and I met Rona and Barry for a light dinner and drinks at the Hearthfire. A beautiful night out on the patio and live music.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
