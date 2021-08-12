Sign up
Photo 2334
~Hydrangea~
Today I got to spend it with Auri. We once again looked for shoes with no luck. Most places are low on stock and sizes.
Met up with Brent and Barrett for a while too.
Emilie left for college this morning :-(
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Mary Jo Gran
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2021 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
