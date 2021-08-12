Previous
Next
~Hydrangea~ by crowfan
Photo 2334

~Hydrangea~

Today I got to spend it with Auri. We once again looked for shoes with no luck. Most places are low on stock and sizes.
Met up with Brent and Barrett for a while too.
Emilie left for college this morning :-(
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise