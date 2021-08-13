Sign up
Photo 2335
~Turnie~
Today I went to Vicki's to paint rocks again. I had to see Turnie and take a few snaps of him. He is the sweetest turtle ever.
Today I qualified for the 92 days of summer. Party will be Sept 8th.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
