~Jefferson Starship~

Today Mike and I went to our neighbors Mom's 90th birthday party. She is in amazing shape for 90 years.

At 5 pm we met Rick and Dianne for dinner and then we went to see Jefferson Starship perform. There is only 1 original member Davis Freiberg.

The guy is 83 and signs and moves like he's 20 years younger than his age. The rest of the band are much younger.