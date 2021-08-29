Previous
~Yellow Dahlia~ by crowfan
~Yellow Dahlia~

Today was a beautiful warm day.... Spent the day doing a bit of yard work, painting rocks and working on 3 pictures..
I was given 3 pictures that a friend was giving away. I painted them black, then painted the mat gray and taped some of my favorite cards of owls, and crows to the mat. Washed the glass and put them all together. They look so good. I love taking something that is junk and making it beautiful.
I took this picture of the dahlia while at the cemetery watering all my families flowers.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
